Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Now Covered by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a market perform rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

VERX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Vertex from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.86.

VERX stock opened at $13.30 on Tuesday. Vertex has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $39.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,330.00 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.29.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Vertex had a negative net margin of 0.15% and a positive return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $110.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex news, General Counsel Bryan T.R. Rowland sold 20,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.47, for a total transaction of $421,722.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jeffery Westphal sold 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.60, for a total transaction of $11,680,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 832,602 shares of company stock valued at $12,304,283. 67.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VERX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 50.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,769,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,754,000 after buying an additional 926,044 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex during the second quarter valued at about $15,304,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,336,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,954,000 after buying an additional 664,495 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 32.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,681,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,836,000 after buying an additional 649,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 630,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after buying an additional 315,282 shares during the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex, Inc provides tax technology solutions for corporations in retail, communication, leasing, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. It offers tax determination, compliance and reporting, tax data management, document management, pre-built integration, and industry-specific solutions.

