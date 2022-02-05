Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Veru Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of consumer health care products. It focuses on producing FC2 female condom which provides dual protection against unintended pregnancy and sexually transmitted infections. Veru Inc., formerly known as The Female Health Company, is headquartered in Miami, FL. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veru currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VERU opened at $5.33 on Friday. Veru has a 12-month low of $4.37 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The stock has a market cap of $426.56 million, a PE ratio of 48.45 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.90 and a 200 day moving average of $7.39.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04. Veru had a net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $15.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veru will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veru by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Veru by 58,880.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 8,832 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Veru by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veru during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Veru by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares during the period. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

