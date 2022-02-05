Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Receives $43.33 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

VCTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Victory Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other news, Director Crestview Partners Ii Gp, L.P. sold 3,136,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $106,631,854.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Milton R. Berlinski sold 129,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $4,405,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,754,028 over the last 90 days. 10.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Victory Capital during the third quarter worth $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Victory Capital by 74.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Victory Capital by 219,900.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Victory Capital by 335.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. 40.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Victory Capital stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.79. 167,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.55. Victory Capital has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $43.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.08.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. Victory Capital had a net margin of 30.59% and a return on equity of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $226.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

