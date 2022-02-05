Vident Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LI. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Li Auto by 69.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Li Auto by 61.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the second quarter worth $86,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in Li Auto by 80.0% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Li Auto in the second quarter worth $214,000. 54.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LI opened at $28.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.98. The stock has a market cap of $29.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -358.75 and a beta of 2.20. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $37.45.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. Li Auto had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 209.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Li Auto Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Nomura initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Nomura Instinet initiated coverage on Li Auto in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.40 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Li Auto from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.09.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

