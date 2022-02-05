Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 60 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LFUS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 12,836.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 26,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,743,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Littelfuse by 20.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LFUS opened at $254.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.09. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $234.59 and a 12-month high of $334.84.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.22. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $553.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.84 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Littelfuse’s payout ratio is presently 18.12%.

In other news, Director T J. Chung sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.47, for a total transaction of $1,094,823.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.66, for a total value of $318,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,915 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $331.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen upped their target price on Littelfuse from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Littelfuse from $325.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.60.

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Automotive, and Industrial. The Electronics segment includes the broadest and deepest portfolio of overvoltage and overcurrent solutions.

