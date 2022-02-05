Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $287,000 Stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 953 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Carvana were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Carvana by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. increased its stake in Carvana by 139.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 183,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,403,000 after buying an additional 106,900 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,932,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at $519,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Carvana by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $420.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $300.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $400.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Carvana from $375.00 to $355.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.85.

In related news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.89, for a total transaction of $2,938,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Thomas Taira sold 155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.00, for a total transaction of $41,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 17,473 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,439 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVNA opened at $150.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.66 and a beta of 2.35. Carvana Co. has a 12-month low of $130.25 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $278.72.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Carvana had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was up 125.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying of used cars and provision of different and convenient car buying experience. It operates through the following segments: Vehicle Sales; Wholesale Vehicle Sales; and Other Sales and Revenue. The Vehicle Sales segment consists of used vehicle to customers through website.

