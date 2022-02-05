Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $335,000 Position in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lindsay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 586.7% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 84.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Lindsay by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNN stock opened at $125.24 on Friday. Lindsay Co. has a 12-month low of $118.28 and a 12-month high of $179.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $142.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $166.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Lindsay Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.50%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LNN shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th.

In other Lindsay news, Director Michael Nahl sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $130,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the following segments: Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications.

