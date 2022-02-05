Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Lightspeed POS were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Lightspeed POS by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 149,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,542,000 after buying an additional 50,752 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lightspeed POS by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,303,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,636,000 after purchasing an additional 429,140 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Lightspeed POS by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 115,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,672,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. 54.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LSPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$190.00 to C$125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $75.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Lightspeed POS to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed POS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.56.

LSPD opened at $31.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.47 and a beta of 3.77. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.14 and a fifty-two week high of $130.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.99. The company has a quick ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.91 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.30%. Lightspeed POS’s quarterly revenue was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

