Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes $305,000 Position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Oatly Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its position in Oatly Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its position in Oatly Group by 34.7% in the third quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 11,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Oatly Group by 373.6% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,857 shares in the last quarter. 20.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oatly Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Oatly Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oatly Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 18.96.

Shares of OTLY stock opened at 6.88 on Friday. Oatly Group AB has a 52-week low of 6.11 and a 52-week high of 29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 12.66.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by 0.03. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 29.03% and a negative return on equity of 20.29%. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 185.98 million. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Oatly Group

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

