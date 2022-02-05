Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIGL) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of ($2.03) Per Share

Vigil Neuroscience Inc (NASDAQ:VIGL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Vigil Neuroscience in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.03) for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.66) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($4.09) EPS.

Get Vigil Neuroscience alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on VIGL. Guggenheim began coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vigil Neuroscience in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company.

Vigil Neuroscience stock opened at $13.66 on Thursday. Vigil Neuroscience has a 52 week low of $10.52 and a 52 week high of $14.94.

Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile

Vigil Neuroscience Inc is a microglia-focused therapeutics company. It focused on developing treatments for both rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Vigil Neuroscience Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.