Vistra (NYSE:VST) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Vistra (NYSE:VST) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vistra Energy Corp. is an energy company. It offers electricity and power generation, distribution and transmission solutions. Vistra Energy Corp. is based in Dallas, United States. “

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Vistra from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $21.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.83. Vistra has a 12 month low of $15.47 and a 12 month high of $24.20.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($1.49). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter. Vistra had a negative net margin of 17.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.01%. Analysts predict that Vistra will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 1,041,573 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total value of $20,935,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

