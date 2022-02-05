Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.86.

COCO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vita Coco in a report on Monday, November 15th.

In other news, Director Ira Liran bought 9,850 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,667.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Beverages Sa Verlinvest sold 199,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $2,805,452.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 94,000 shares of company stock valued at $969,052 over the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vita Coco stock. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vita Coco Company Inc (The) (NASDAQ:COCO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 780,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,715,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.41% of Vita Coco as of its most recent SEC filing.

NASDAQ COCO traded up $0.37 on Friday, hitting $11.72. 283,750 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,579. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82. Vita Coco has a 52-week low of $8.45 and a 52-week high of $18.61.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $115.67 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vita Coco will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Vita Coco Company Profile

THE VITA COCO COMPANY provides beverage platform. The company’s brands include coconut water, Vita Coco; clean energy drink Runa; sustainable enhanced water, Ever & Ever and protein-infused water, PWR LIFT. THE VITA COCO COMPANY is based in NEW YORK.

