Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) PT Set at GBX 150 by Credit Suisse Group

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) received a GBX 150 ($2.02) target price from analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on VOD. Barclays set a GBX 165 ($2.22) price target on Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 180 ($2.42) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.22) to GBX 170 ($2.29) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a GBX 157 ($2.11) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 150 ($2.02) price objective on Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 168.50 ($2.27).

Vodafone Group stock opened at GBX 134.22 ($1.80) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.83. The company has a market capitalization of £36.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -268.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 116.90 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 116.41. Vodafone Group has a twelve month low of GBX 105 ($1.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 142.74 ($1.92).

In other news, insider Maria Amparo Moraleda Martinez acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.56) per share, for a total transaction of £34,800 ($46,786.77).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

