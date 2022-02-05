W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on WRB. Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.62.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

NYSE:WRB traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.76. The stock had a trading volume of 1,168,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,896. W. R. Berkley has a twelve month low of $65.15 and a twelve month high of $90.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the second quarter valued at $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.