Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Up 4%

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) shares shot up 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.57 and last traded at $1.57. 520 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 267,774 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.51.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Waterdrop presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.88, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $120.95 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter worth about $174,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter worth about $648,000. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waterdrop Company Profile

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

