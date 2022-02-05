Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $2.77 Per Share

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Waters in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will earn $2.77 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waters’ Q2 2023 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.90 EPS.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $369.67.

WAT stock opened at $325.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. Waters has a 1 year low of $258.91 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $340.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $364.53.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Waters during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Waters during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Waters during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waters during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total value of $1,344,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

