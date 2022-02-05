Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Receives $369.67 Average Price Target from Analysts

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $369.67.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Waters from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Waters alerts:

Shares of Waters stock opened at $325.91 on Wednesday. Waters has a twelve month low of $258.91 and a twelve month high of $428.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $340.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.53.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.20. Waters had a return on equity of 271.71% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $836.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Waters will post 11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,737,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,050,168,000 after acquiring an additional 80,183 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Waters by 2.3% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,511,194 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,611,850,000 after acquiring an additional 103,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Waters by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,680,789 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $926,507,000 after acquiring an additional 109,830 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Waters by 23.3% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,267,712 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,178,000 after buying an additional 239,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Waters by 9.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,161,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $414,147,000 after buying an additional 101,669 shares during the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.