Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lessened its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,083 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,733 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Watsco worth $13,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Watsco by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,571 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $301,709,000 after acquiring an additional 23,273 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Watsco by 14.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,250,000 after acquiring an additional 110,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Watsco by 9.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,081,000 after acquiring an additional 76,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Watsco by 1.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 478,036 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,025,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp raised its position in Watsco by 1.9% during the third quarter. Markel Corp now owns 414,250 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,619,000 after acquiring an additional 7,750 shares in the last quarter. 77.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $267.47 on Friday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $233.13 and a 12 month high of $318.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $298.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $289.01. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $291.83.

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

