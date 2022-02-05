WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Announces Earnings Results

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. WEC Energy Group updated its FY22 guidance to $4.29-4.33 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $1.68-$1.70 EPS.

WEC stock traded down $1.05 on Friday, reaching $94.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,382,087. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.23. WEC Energy Group has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.728 dividend. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WEC. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.63.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

