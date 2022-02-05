Wedbush Comments on International Business Machines Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IBM)

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for International Business Machines in a report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.40 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.16. Wedbush also issued estimates for International Business Machines’ Q2 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.57 EPS.

IBM has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.45.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $137.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $122.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.19. International Business Machines has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in International Business Machines by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,542 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,609,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $675,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,572 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,127,209 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $163,408,000 after buying an additional 891,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after buying an additional 722,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,988,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

