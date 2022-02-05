Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,866. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78. Werner Enterprises has a 12-month low of $39.69 and a 12-month high of $49.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

WERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.09.

Werner Enterprises declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase 6,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Werner Enterprises news, Director Scott C. Arves purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.58 per share, with a total value of $49,038.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 38.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $273,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 18.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 43.9% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,867 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 8,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 24.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 532,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after acquiring an additional 105,520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

