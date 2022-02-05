Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Western Digital from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Western Digital from $95.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Western Digital from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $51.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,369,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,079,589. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.49. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Western Digital will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Western Digital by 160.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,869 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in Western Digital by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,221 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in Western Digital by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,774 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, F M Investments LLC bought a new position in Western Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,982,000. 78.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

