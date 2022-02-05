WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,468 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.09% of WestRock worth $11,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of WestRock by 147.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of WestRock by 53.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of WestRock by 25.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

WRK opened at $45.37 on Friday. WestRock has a 52 week low of $41.85 and a 52 week high of $62.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

In other news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

