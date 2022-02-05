Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,772 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Whole Earth Brands worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FREE. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter valued at $53,000. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 55.0% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,949 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter valued at $81,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Whole Earth Brands by 24.9% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 10,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Whole Earth Brands during the second quarter valued at $182,000. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on FREE shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whole Earth Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

Shares of NASDAQ FREE opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.87 and a 52-week high of $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $352.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.83 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). Whole Earth Brands had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $128.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

