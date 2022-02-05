Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Williams Industrial Services Group provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification and plant management support services. It serves nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical and other process and manufacturing industries. Williams Industrial Services Group, formerly known as Global Power Equipment Group, is based in IRVING, Texas. “

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Colliers Securities downgraded Williams Industrial Services Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Litchfield Hills Research reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Williams Industrial Services Group in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Williams Industrial Services Group stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $45.61 million, a P/E ratio of 58.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.01. Williams Industrial Services Group has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $6.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $73.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.80 million. Williams Industrial Services Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. B. Brown purchased 55,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $200,800.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. B. Brown bought 11,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $40,093.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 90,187 shares of company stock valued at $317,293. 31.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Williams Industrial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Williams Industrial Services Group by 66.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 24,722 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Williams Industrial Services Group by 248.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 31,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 22,467 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Industrial Services Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Industrial Services Group during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.19% of the company’s stock.

Williams Industrial Services Group Company Profile

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides construction, maintenance, and support services to energy, power, and industrial end markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers maintenance, modification, repair, and other capital project services to extend life cycles of nuclear, paper, chemical, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, natural gas, municipal water and wastewater, and other facilities.

