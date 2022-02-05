Wing 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.27 Million (WING)

Wing (CURRENCY:WING) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, Wing has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Wing coin can now be purchased for approximately $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on major exchanges. Wing has a market capitalization of $40.01 million and $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00049144 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,964.02 or 0.07140536 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00053469 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,284.41 or 0.99457160 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00051931 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006559 BTC.

Wing Profile

Wing’s genesis date was September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . Wing’s official message board is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wing should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wing using one of the exchanges listed above.

