Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Hold”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $7.70 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.55.

WIT has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wipro from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Wipro from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wipro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.31.

Get Wipro alerts:

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $7.60 on Friday. Wipro has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.66.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). Wipro had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 16.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Wipro will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 21st. Wipro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.45%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WIT. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Wipro by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,915,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,820,000 after buying an additional 3,527,569 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,275,164 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,758 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 220.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,916 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 3,839.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,762,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wipro by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,320,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after purchasing an additional 867,945 shares during the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wipro Company Profile

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.