WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Short Interest Update

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,160,000 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the December 31st total of 6,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 899,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days. Approximately 7.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, insider Peter M. Ziemba sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $33,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get WisdomTree Investments alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 279.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,447,000 after buying an additional 1,241,355 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,530,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,489,000 after buying an additional 13,949 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 744,261 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

WETF opened at $5.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.14. WisdomTree Investments has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $820.00 million, a P/E ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 16.18%. The firm had revenue of $79.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

WETF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised WisdomTree Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.