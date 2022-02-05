Wolfe Research Lowers Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target to $320.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Wolfe Research from $410.00 to $320.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the social networking company’s stock. Wolfe Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.97% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $345.53.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of FB stock opened at $237.09 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a one year low of $230.11 and a one year high of $384.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $322.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total value of $26,367,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Amundi purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,797,555,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 664.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,442,933 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,544,853,000 after buying an additional 3,861,530 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 112.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,133 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $106,614,000 after buying an additional 2,776,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,590,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,576,200,000 after buying an additional 2,639,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,708,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Read More: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.