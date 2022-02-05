Wolfe Research Raises Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $3,600.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price raised by Wolfe Research from $3,400.00 to $3,600.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,325.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,400.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,530.00 to $3,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,430.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3,358.79.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,865.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2,823.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,816.91. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $1,990.23 and a 1 year high of $3,030.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Shares of Alphabet are going to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $22.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet will post 108.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,245,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Morling Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

