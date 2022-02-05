Wolverine Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HIGA) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition were worth $131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition by 279.5% in the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 457,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,443,000 after acquiring an additional 336,988 shares during the last quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 237,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 80,824 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition by 99.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 100,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 73,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 17,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in H.I.G. Acquisition by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 64,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 12,745 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of H.I.G. Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.

H.I.G. Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

