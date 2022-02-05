Wolverine Asset Management LLC Has $182,000 Holdings in Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canoo were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canoo by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Canoo by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Canoo by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canoo by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canoo by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOEV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Canoo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

In other Canoo news, CEO Tony Aquila purchased 35,273,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.53 per share, with a total value of $230,334,440.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Thomas A. Dattilo purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $410,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GOEV opened at $5.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.89. Canoo Inc. has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $18.80.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canoo Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

