Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $172,000 in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,688 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 35.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 7,867 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at $157,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 305,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 29,314 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 3.8% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 88,338 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

OIA stock opened at $7.24 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $8.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.0305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

