Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 23,688 Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) by 135.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,688 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MFS Intermediate Income Trust were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 32.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

MIN stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.31 and a 1-year high of $3.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Profile

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

Featured Article: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.