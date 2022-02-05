Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases 2,672 Shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bright Lights Acquisition were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 748,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,295,000 after purchasing an additional 380,150 shares during the period. Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Bright Lights Acquisition by 32.2% during the third quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 819,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 199,778 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Bright Lights Acquisition by 55.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 684,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after acquiring an additional 244,999 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $906,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $9,680,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bright Lights Acquisition alerts:

BLTS opened at $9.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Lights Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.