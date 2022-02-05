Wolverine Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 600 American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group in the second quarter valued at about $117,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of American National Group by 6.4% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 978 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of American National Group by 26.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. 94.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ANAT opened at $189.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.95. American National Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.67 and a 52-week high of $195.89.

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

