Wolverine Asset Management LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 958.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NXC opened at $15.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $14.81 and a 12-month high of $19.87.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.93%.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Profile

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.