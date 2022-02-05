Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $295.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BNP Paribas raised Workday from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. DA Davidson started coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised Workday from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $329.07.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $236.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,631.29, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. Workday has a 52 week low of $217.60 and a 52 week high of $307.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $261.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 0.63%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 300,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.21, for a total value of $75,009,219.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total transaction of $168,450.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Workday during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

