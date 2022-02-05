Xensor Trading Up 13.4% This Week (XSR)

Xensor (CURRENCY:XSR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 5th. Over the last seven days, Xensor has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. Xensor has a market capitalization of $1.86 million and $585,120.00 worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xensor coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Xensor Profile

XSR is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,641,489,283 coins. Xensor’s official website is xensor.cc/index_en.html . The official message board for Xensor is medium.com/@xensor.iot . Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services. “

Buying and Selling Xensor

