Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Xylem updated its FY22 guidance to $2.35-$2.70 EPS.

Shares of XYL opened at $90.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Xylem has a 1 year low of $87.44 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.81. The firm has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $121.00.

In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,262,601.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.32, for a total value of $242,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

