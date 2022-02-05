Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Yamana Gold is a Canadian gold producer with significant gold production, gold and copper-gold development stage properties, exploration properties and land positions in all major mineral areas in Brazil. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on AUY. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a $7.40 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.24.

Shares of NYSE AUY opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.17. Yamana Gold has a 1 year low of $3.70 and a 1 year high of $5.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

