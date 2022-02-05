YENTEN (YTN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $204.00

YENTEN (CURRENCY:YTN) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 5th. YENTEN has a total market capitalization of $95,585.45 and $204.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, YENTEN has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,092.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,980.34 or 0.07252688 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.70 or 0.00293719 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $318.24 or 0.00774445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00012050 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00010331 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.96 or 0.00070475 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.70 or 0.00395936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.21 or 0.00234129 BTC.

YENTEN Coin Profile

YENTEN (CRYPTO:YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . YENTEN’s official website is yentencoin.info . YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

Buying and Selling YENTEN

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.