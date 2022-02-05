Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.62 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) will announce sales of $5.62 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avnet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.60 billion to $5.64 billion. Avnet reported sales of $4.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avnet will report full-year sales of $22.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.51 billion to $22.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $23.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.82 billion to $23.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Avnet.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.24. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 2.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVT shares. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avnet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avnet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.60.

Shares of AVT stock traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.10. 656,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,955. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.96 and a 200 day moving average of $39.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Avnet has a 52-week low of $35.71 and a 52-week high of $45.43. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.24%.

In related news, CFO Thomas Liguori sold 21,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $907,601.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $328,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 22,136 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Avnet by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 714,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after purchasing an additional 98,238 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 439.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 15,023 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 88,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,659,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 322,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,292,000 after buying an additional 147,663 shares during the last quarter. 95.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

