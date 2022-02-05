Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) to announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.02) and the highest is $0.05. BioDelivery Sciences International reported earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioDelivery Sciences International will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover BioDelivery Sciences International.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.05 million. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have commented on BDSI. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on BioDelivery Sciences International from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered BioDelivery Sciences International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.09.

BioDelivery Sciences International stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $3.63. 770,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,789. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $358.63 million, a P/E ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.51. BioDelivery Sciences International has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $4.68.

In other BioDelivery Sciences International news, Director Mark A. Sirgo bought 18,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.69 per share, with a total value of $49,999.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kotler bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.06 per share, with a total value of $306,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 134,587 shares of company stock valued at $407,199. 9.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in BioDelivery Sciences International by 47,636.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,934 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in BioDelivery Sciences International in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. 61.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

