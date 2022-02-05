Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) to Post $0.70 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) to post earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CI Financial’s earnings. CI Financial posted earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CI Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $2.91. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CI Financial.

Get CI Financial alerts:

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The company had revenue of $525.23 million for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 38.28% and a net margin of 15.41%.

CIXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Desjardins lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CI Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

NYSE CIXX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,059. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.54. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1447 per share. This is a positive change from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CIXX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in CI Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CI Financial by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 79,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in CI Financial by 851.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in CI Financial by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in CI Financial by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 492,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 43.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is an independent company offering global asset management and wealth management advisory services. It operates through the following business segments: Asset Management and Wealth Management. The Asset Management segment provides the majority of CI’s income and derives its revenue principally from the fees earned on the management of investment funds and other fee-earning investment products.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CI Financial (CIXX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.