Zacks: Analysts Expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $962.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will announce sales of $962.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $965.30 million and the lowest is $957.98 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $935.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.15. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $55.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 138.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the second quarter valued at $213,000. 66.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

