Zacks: Analysts Expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) to report sales of $173.25 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $171.00 million to $175.10 million. Power Integrations posted sales of $173.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $763.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $750.48 million to $775.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $795.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.21. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on POWI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded up $3.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.11. 887,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,757. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.37. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $110.66.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $499,954.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $270,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,113 shares of company stock worth $1,941,662 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POWI. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 788.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 250,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 221,968 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,044,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,369,000 after acquiring an additional 187,984 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 2nd quarter worth about $15,267,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,850,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 82.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 332,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,866,000 after acquiring an additional 149,677 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

