Zacks: Analysts Expect RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for RLJ Lodging Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.29. RLJ Lodging Trust reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 167.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RLJ Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.31. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for RLJ Lodging Trust.

RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $233.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.67 million. RLJ Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 57.05% and a negative return on equity of 16.47%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

Several research firms have commented on RLJ. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 14.2% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 16.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

RLJ stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.03. 1,379,854 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,351,198. RLJ Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $11.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.69%.

RLJ Lodging Trust Company Profile

RLJ Lodging Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and acquisition of hotels. It operates through the following hotel brands: Embassy Suites, Marriott, Hilton, Hyatt House, Hyatt Place, Hilton Garden Inn, Wyndham, Renaissance, Fairfield Inn & Suites, Holiday Inn Express, Sleep Inn, Hampton Inn, Hotel Indigo, IHG, SpringHill Suites, Hyatt Centric, and Homewood Suites.

