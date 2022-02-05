Zacks: Analysts Expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.63 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will report $33.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.70 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $35.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $139.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.30 million to $145.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $150.27 million, with estimates ranging from $147.40 million to $155.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.06%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.64. The stock had a trading volume of 23,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,357. The firm has a market cap of $410.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $29.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.86%.

About Sierra Bancorp

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

