Zacks: Analysts Expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.63 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will report $33.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.70 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $35.39 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th.
On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $139.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $135.30 million to $145.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $150.27 million, with estimates ranging from $147.40 million to $155.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sierra Bancorp.
Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.03). Sierra Bancorp had a net margin of 30.47% and a return on equity of 12.06%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 92,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,630 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 210.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.64. The stock had a trading volume of 23,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,357. The firm has a market cap of $410.55 million, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $29.42.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is a boost from Sierra Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.86%.
About Sierra Bancorp
Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.
