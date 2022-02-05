Zacks: Analysts Expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to Post $0.52 EPS

Equities analysts expect STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) to post $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for STAG Industrial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.52. STAG Industrial reported earnings per share of $0.49 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STAG Industrial will report full year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.07. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.19. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover STAG Industrial.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.3% during the third quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 48,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 6.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 72,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE STAG traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.90. 924,512 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,217. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $31.17 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.71.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 115.87%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

